5 simple tips to extend the life of your clothing

(BPT) - Your clothing is an investment. You want your favorite items to look good for a long time, and being eco-conscious, you want to ensure your clothes don't end up in a landfill when you're done with them. From using the right tools to wash and care for your clothes or responsibly disposing of your old or damaged clothing, consider these five useful tips for extending the life of your clothes and keep them looking their best for the long haul.
Follow garment labels: Every piece of clothing you purchase has a tag that likely includes fabric content and wash recommendations. Read these labels and follow the instructions to help your clothes look new as long as possible. You might be surprised what should be washed on delicate, cold or other specific cycles. For special items, spot clean as needed and ask about environmentally friendly cleaning options at the dry cleaner.
Combine similar fabrics: In addition to sorting darks, lights and colored fabrics, consider texture as well. Washing your metal-studded jean jacket with a delicate silk blouse is not a wise decision, even if they are the same colors. Additionally, zippers, buttons and other details can snag clothing, so consider turning items inside-out when washing to help protect the exterior that is visible when items are worn.
Use smart-wash technology: On the other hand, if you don't want to deal with separating fabrics, upgrade your laundry game with smart laundry appliances like the single unit LG™ WashTower. It has built-in intelligence that uses AI technology to detect fabrics and load size and then automatically selects the optimal washing and drying settings to deliver the best in fabric care.
Treat stains right away: We all spill, drip and rub into things from time to time that may unintentionally stain clothing. When this happens, treat stains as soon as possible with a stain remover. Some people tuck a stain stick into their purse or backpack for treating stains on the go. If you don't have access to stain treatments, try gently blotting or rinsing with cold water. Once home, treat and wash the stain right away. If the stain remains, do not dry as this can set it further; try treating it again and then washing a second time.
Update with LG Styler: Invest in an LG Styler steam closet that uses the power of steam - no chemicals - to reduce odor from fabrics and extend the life of your clothes in between washings. Bonus: it's even great for jackets, sports equipment, pillows and plush toys!
These simple steps not only help your clothing look great for as long as possible, they also help eliminate waste and keep our planet looking great as well.