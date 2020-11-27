ASSOCIATED PRESS
LSU trounced Texas A&M 50-7 last season in its march to the national title. But this week as the Tigers prepared to visit the fifth-ranked Aggies, it wasn’t that game that they were thinking about, but rather what happened in their last trip to College Station.
That game was a 74-72 victory by Texas A&M (5-1) in seven overtimes that’s the Aggies’ only win over the Tigers (3-3) in the eight games since they joined the SEC in 2012. That epic contest tied the FBS record for most overtimes and set the mark for most combined points scored in an FBS game.
The game featured LSU coach Ed Orgeron getting doused prematurely with Gatorade after the Tigers appeared to have a clinching interception in the fourth quarter. But that play was reviewed and it was ruled that Kellen Mond’s knee was down before the throw, and he threw a TD pass on the last play of regulation to force overtime.
The Aggies won it when Mond threw a 2-point conversion throw in the seventh overtime after Joe Burrow’s 2-point conversion throw failed after LSU’s TD.
A reporter asked Orgeron about his team returning to College Station for the first time since that 2018 contest, which Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher dubbed the “craziest game ever.”
“You didn’t have to remind me,” Orgeron said.
When pressed, Orgeron admitted that he was taken back to that night when preparing for this year’s game.
“When I saw the film and I saw the stadium, some thoughts came by,” he said. “But ... it’s my job to be able to prevent problems this week, have a great practice and not allow those things to happen that happened to us last time. And we’re going to have to go and play our best game.”
This year’s game is a role reversal from that contest where the Tigers were ranked No. 8 and the Aggies were unranked. This time around, the Aggies are the ones in the top 10 and the Tigers enter the game unranked in what has been a tough follow-up to their perfect 2019 season.
Texas A&M has won four in a row since a loss at top-ranked Alabama and was fifth in the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday. The Aggies are eager to get back on the field today after missing two games because of a coronavirus outbreak.
“The guys are hungry. I think they want to play,” Fisher said. “I think they miss playing. So I don’t anticipate them not coming back full board.”
While the 2018 loss is on the mind of the Tigers, the Aggies are looking to atone for last season’s poor showing at LSU. But Fisher doesn’t view today’s game as a chance for revenge for the Aggies.
“Any time you get beat, you want to go back and play and compete very well,” he said. “But I don’t ever like the word revenge. I think revenge clouds your thinking.”