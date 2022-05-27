Hallsville High School hosted its 2022 graduation ceremony Friday at Bobcat Stadium, with more than 330 seniors receiving their diplomas before friends and family. This year’s salutatorian is Caden Perkins, and this year’s valedictorian is Zachary Rodgers. Look for more photos online at marshallnewsmessenger.com.
A New Adventure: More than 330 seniors graduate from Hallsville High School
- Special to the News Messenger Photos
