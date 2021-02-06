Spending more time at home has put increased focus on bathrooms for homeowners, which is why one of the top home improvement trends of 2021 is adding or updating these spaces. Fortunately, remodeling or adding a bathroom DIY-style can be much easier than you may think with some planning and expert tips.
From the inspiration stage to layout planning and beyond, there are many important factors to keep in mind. DIY expert Sammy Pampani shares simple guidance and easy advice for a successful DIY bathroom project.
If you want an update but are undecided on the design, begin your search for inspiration online. For example, explore Pinterest and follow fellow DIYers, so you can create boards based on bathroom trends that interest you. Searching hashtags on other social media apps, like Instagram, will be helpful as well. Some example hashtags to search could be #diybathroom, #diyflooring and #bathroomremodel.
Explore inexpensive solutions that are simple enough for a DIYer to install. For example, macerating systems are options in places with no below-floor drainage that’s typically required in bathrooms and/or if drainage is far away or not close by. One of these smart solutions is Saniflo’s Saniaccess 3, an above-floor plumbing system with the ability to not only discharge wastewater from a toilet, but also a variety of other sanitary fixtures, such as a sink, a bathtub or a shower. The simple installation process avoids breaking through walls or flooring, making it possible to add a bathroom nearly anywhere you’d like.
As you explore inexpensive DIY solutions for the bathroom, make sure to understand technical terminology. You don’t need to be a plumbing or electrical expert to be successful, but you want to be knowledgeable so you make the right choices and take the correct steps. What’s more, having a basic knowledge of technical aspects will help you describe any issues accurately and get potential problems solved if you need to contact the company’s help center or call in a pro.
Utilize basic tools to help plan the layout of your bathroom. For example, spreadsheets can provide a clear view of how designs will come together. Keep in mind, just because something looks good on paper does not necessarily mean it will be perfect in reality. It’s important to be flexible and make necessary adjustments as you go. Having a layout to guide you will be essential to keeping track of what does and does not work.
How long would this project take a professional to do? Research the amount of time it would take a professional to complete your project online through online articles and videos. Then take this number and add about 2 additional weeks since you’re going the DIY route. If you’re trying to hit a specific deadline, make sure to give yourself some wiggle room to account for unexpected delays as well.
If you have a little extra material or a product that went untouched, save it. This could include flooring, tile, paint and more. These items can come in handy in the future if you need to make a repair or can be repurposed for another aspect of your bathroom remodel.