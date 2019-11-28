he freedom of speech and of the press is, and must ever be, a fundamental principle in every government.
Repress the exercise of this right, and how soon would corruptions of the most demoralizing and dangerous character pervade every department of our political administration. It is by freedom of speech and of the press that we rectify what is wrong, expose the devices of mercenary men, and bring the conduct of our public servants to the test of public scrutiny and public opinion.”
From “A Thanksgiving Sermon,” delivered November 26, 1835, to the Congregational Church & Society by David Root, pastor
On this Thanksgiving, we give thanks for all that America’s newspapers member media organizations do to preserve our liberties and our democracy.
And, we are grateful for the good work provided by our associate member companies who support their work.