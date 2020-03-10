Prospective Texas producers and those interested in industrial hemp production can attend a “First Things” meeting to learn about potential opportunities and pitfalls of regional hemp production. The program will be conducted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. It will be held March 23 at the regional Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Center, 1710 North F.M. 3053, Overton, Texas. Registration will begin at 2 p.m., the program 2:30 to 5 p.m.
Topics will include opportunities in hemp fiber, grain, and cannabinoids/CBD; planting seed quality; preliminary agronomic considerations; economic considerations and risks, and a question and answer session. Speakers will include Dr. Calvin Trostle, AgriLife Extension agronomist, Lubbock; Dr. Jamie Sugg, AgriLife Extension agricultural agent, Rusk Co.; and tentatively AgriLife Extension staff for agricultural economics and horticulture.
Sugg notes that applications for Texas Dept of Agriculture hemp licenses should commence the week of March 16th. “An overarching concern for would-be Texas growers, especially if you are interested in the CBD oil aspect of hemp—that’s where the hype is at—is the confluence of greatly increased 2019 acreage, greatly decreased 2020 price, and the uncertainties of a first-time crop in Texas that none of us have grown.”
There is a $20 fee for the program payable at the door. Please RSVP by March 18th by calling the Rusk Co. AgriLife Extension Office at (903) 657-0376 or for further information email jamie.sugg@ag.tamu.edu .
An additional area AgriLife Extension hemp meeting will be held in Waxahachie, March 23, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Ellis County Youth Expo, 2300 W. 287 Bypass, Waxahachie. $20 registration at the door, (972) 825-5175.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension hemp resources for hemp are collected at http://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/hemp