Sheriff's Office donation
The Lions Club also present a $5,000 donation to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office for its ongoing K9 program fundraiser.
The donation followed a presentation by Sheriff Tom McCool, who introduced attendees to two of its K9 officers, Mojo and Remi, who were escorted by their handlers R. Koller and M. Argenbright, respectively.
McCool: I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the Marshall Lions Club. to go toward the enhancement of our K9 program. What we wanted to do to enhance program and have these K9s available on every shift . We have 5 patrol shifts so we wanted at least 5 of these K9s available for drug interdiction and discovery and so forth as well as officer protection. Most of the time, when we utilize what we call a bite dog, or were running search warrants when and so forth and those are well planned events. We know in advance when we are going to go. What we wanted was 2 types of dogs. We wanted some bite dogs and we wanted some dogs
Marshall Symphony
Becky Palmer with the Marshall Symphony Society announced its upcoming fall concert, Voices: The Heartland Concert, to be held Saturday, Sept. 21 in front of Central Perks in downtown Marshall
Three auditions have been scheduled for the concert, as the symphony is seeking a singer for the country music themed concert. The winner will perform a song of the symphony's choice at the event.
One qualifying audition was held Aug. 2, with a second qualifying audition scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Telegraph Park. The final audition will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at Legends in Marshall.
For more information and audition forms, visit www.marshallsymphony.com.
"We are really excited about this," Palmer said. "We are sure its going to be a great thing."