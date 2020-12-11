LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Akers appears ready to provide the rushing brilliance that the Los Angeles Rams have been mostly missing since midway through their Super Bowl season two years ago.
For the moment, coach Sean McVay insists his speedy rookie is still just one part of a ground attack that has shown signs of rejuvenation all season long for the Rams (9-4).
Akers’ 171-yard performance in the Rams’ 24-3 thrashing of New England on Thursday night evoked memories of just how effective McVay’s offense was when Todd Gurley was regularly churning out yards by the hundreds in 2017 and 2018.
Gurley’s production decline amid murky knee problems slowed the Rams on their way to the Super Bowl, and his ineffectiveness last season ultimately forced the Rams to reboot their running game without their franchise running back.
That reboot looks like a success with the increasing emergence of Akers down the stretch: The Rams moved up to eighth in the NFL with 128.9 yards rushing per game after beating New England with 186 total yards on the ground. The Rams finished last season 26th in the league with 93.7 yards rushing per game after being third in 2018 with 139.4.
Put another way: Akers rushed for more yards against the Patriots than Gurley managed in any game last season.
Akers’ speed and elusiveness are undeniable, but McVay said Friday that Akers is still a part of a trio. Darrell Henderson also looked sharp before he was slowed by injuries, and Malcolm Brown is a reliable veteran leader.
“I think what’s important for us is capitalizing on all the different playmakers that we do have,” McVay said. “Certainly Cam did a great job (Thursday) night, but that doesn’t mean that you won’t see opportunities for Darrell and Malcolm (Brown) moving forward, because both of those players have done a lot of really good things. ... We’re really pleased with Cam, and not surprised.”
McVay thought the Rams’ rushing total could have been even bigger, but he got conservative on purpose after LA’s 90-yard scoring drive in the third quarter because of his defense’s dominance. The Rams still won a game with more yards rushing than yards passing for the first time since the 2018 season.
A blowout win over the Patriots before a national television audience is a pretty good way to start a long weekend, and the Rams earned the right to a little satisfaction from their fourth win in five games.