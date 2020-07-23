AL STANDINGS

By The Associated Press

East Division

W L Pct GB

Baltimore 0 0 .000 _

Boston 0 0 .000 _

New York 0 0 .000 _

Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _

Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 0 0 .000 _

Cleveland 0 0 .000 _

Detroit 0 0 .000 _

Kansas City 0 0 .000 _

Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 0 0 .000 _

Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _

Oakland 0 0 .000 _

Seattle 0 0 .000 _

Texas 0 0 .000 _

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, (n)

Today’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Milone 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 6:30 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:15 p.m.