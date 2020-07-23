AL STANDINGS
By The Associated Press
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, (n)
Today’s Games
Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Milone 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 6:30 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:15 p.m.