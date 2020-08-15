AL STANDINGS

By The Associated Press

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 12 6 .667 _

Baltimore 11 7 .611 1

Tampa Bay 12 9 .571 1½

Toronto 7 9 .438 4

Boston 6 13 .316 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 12 7 .632 _

Cleveland 11 9 .550 1½

Detroit 9 8 .529 2

Chicago 10 9 .526 2

Kansas City 8 11 .421 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 13 6 .684 _

Texas 8 9 .471 4

Houston 8 10 .444 4½

Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6

Seattle 7 13 .350 6½

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game

Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 10, Detroit 5

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 3

Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game

Texas 3, Colorado 2

Houston 11, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Today’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 1-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-1) at Minnesota (Dobnak 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 1-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 2:07 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 6:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.