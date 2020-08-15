AL STANDINGS
By The Associated Press
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 12 6 .667 _
Baltimore 11 7 .611 1
Tampa Bay 12 9 .571 1½
Toronto 7 9 .438 4
Boston 6 13 .316 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 7 .632 _
Cleveland 11 9 .550 1½
Detroit 9 8 .529 2
Chicago 10 9 .526 2
Kansas City 8 11 .421 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 13 6 .684 _
Texas 8 9 .471 4
Houston 8 10 .444 4½
Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6
Seattle 7 13 .350 6½
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game
Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 10, Detroit 5
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 3
Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game
Texas 3, Colorado 2
Houston 11, Seattle 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:35 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Minnesota, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Today’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-1), 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 1-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-1) at Minnesota (Dobnak 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 1-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 2:07 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 0-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 6:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.