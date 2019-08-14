All Cypress Veterinary Hospital has served Marshall and the surrounding area for six years, bringing expert care to the community.
Dr. Michele Lee Tanner, the associate veterinarians, and the skilled team at All Cypress are committed to providing quality services at a reasonable price and ensure your fur baby has the best possible care.
All Cypress Veterinary Hospital displays a strong commitment to serving the people of Marshall, both in and out of its facility.
They are committed to community service, including providing services free of charge for the K9 Units of the Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. They host an annual open house/carnival to allow the public to tour the clinic, meet the staff and ask questions complete with food, face painting, petting zoo, and pony rides for the kids all free of charge. They are sponsors of the annual Fire Ant Festival, National Night Out and other annual events for the Marshall community.
Pets are part of the family, and All Cypress can be trusted to provide them with the highest standard of care to ensure they live a long, healthy life. They provide education on proper nutrition and weight management, correct vaccinations, spaying or neutering, dental care, nail clipping and bathing, all of which can impact the pet’s health and extend an animal’s life.
All Cypress Veterinary Hospital has been designed to provide comprehensive veterinary care for the residents of Marshall and Harrison County.
“We have a complete in-house lab, so we can run blood work, perform urine and fecal analysis, radiology and ultrasounds, and cell cytology,” Dr. Tanner said. “Anything from our radiology department will be reviewed by board certified radiologists to ensure we are delivering the best medicine possible.”
All Cypress is also capable of providing progressive surgeries because of the university level surgery equipment, which allows for less anesthesia time and faster recovery. The hospital has a network of experts on subjects such as orthopedic surgery, cancer treatment, dermatology, dentistry, ophthalmology, and theriogenology – anything having to do with reproductive system.
“We try to offer the highest quality medicine to all of our clients, so we bring in the best person for the job,” Dr. Tanner said.