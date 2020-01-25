SCOTT SURRATT
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Surratt led the Bulldogs to a perfect 16-0 record and the school's seventh state championship during his 13 seasons as head coach. The Bulldogs defeated Athens (49-14), Lumberton (55-17), Crandall (52-21), Midlothian Heritage (24-7) and Lampasas (49-42) to earn a trip to the Class 4A Division I title game and knocked off Waco La Vega, 42-28, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to join the 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2017 Carthage teams as state champions. Surratt now has a record of 165-28 at Carthage