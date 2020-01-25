TABER CHILDS, Harleton
■ By-the-numbers: Childs was a true newcomer. The Harleton standout didn’t play football until this season, and didn’t become a starter until the third game of the season — a 48-14 loss to Sabine. The following week, he recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a sack against Union Grove and then reeled off games of 12, 11, 12, 13, 10, 10, 15, 10, 11 and 9 tackles to end the season. he had 15 tackles and seven tackles for loss against Joaquin, and finished the year with 98 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three fumble recoveries and 20 quarterback pressures