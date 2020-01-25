HAYNES KING
School: Longview
Position: Quarterback
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: King, a Texas A&M enrollee, finished 123-of-213 passing for 1,926 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 55 carries for 506 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Lobos.
MASON COURTNEY
School: Carthage
Position: Running back
Class: Junior
By-the-numbers: Courtney finished with 1,679 rushing yards on 231 carries with 18 touchdowns for the Class 4A, Division I state champion Bulldogs. The junior added 39 catches for 471 yards and five touchdowns.
HUNTER WALLACE
School: Harleton
Position: Running back
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Wallace helped guide the Wildcats to a 10-win season and third-round playoff appearance with 2,103 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.
CHRISTAVIAN SMITH
School: Elysian Fields
Position: Running back
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Smith did a little bit of everything for the YellowJackets, finishing the season with 1,502 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns with 56 catches for 1,006 yards and five scores.
BRANDON MCNEELY
School: Carthage
Position: Fullback
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: McNeely, a 6-0, 200-pound fullback graded out at 93 percent as a blocker for the 16-0, state champion Bulldogs.
JAILYN ROBERTSON
School: Gladewater
Position: Tight End/H-Back
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Robertson graded out at 93 percent as a blocker with 74 pancakes and had 12 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
KELVONTAY DIXON
School: Carthage
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Dixon turned in a game-changing season for the Bulldogs. The senior prospect had 1,240 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 74 catches and added 206 rushing yards with two touchdowns.
GABE ADAMS
School: Pine Tree
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Adams finished with 49 catches and 1,032 yards with 10 touchdowns. He added two rushing touchdowns and a punt return for a score for the Pirates.
JAY ROCKWELL
School: Spring Hill
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Sophomore
By-the-numbers: Rockwell had a breakout year for the Panthers, who ended a long playoff drought. Rockwall had 56 catches for 1,014 yards and 14 touchdown catches.
PARKER COX
School: Longview
Position: Offensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: A three-year starter for the Lobos, Cox was a key lineman for the Lobos, who rushed for 3,431 yards and 47 touchdowns.
TEE KELLUM
School: Carthage
Position: Offensive line
Class: Junior
By-the-numbers: Kellum graded out at 94 percent with 48 knockdowns for the state champion Bulldogs.
TY’KIEST CRAWFORD
School: Carthage
Position: Offensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Crawford, a 6-6, 336-pound coveted recruit, had 25 knockdowns and graded out at 90 percent for the Bulldogs.
JUSTIN KITCHEN
School: Elysian Fields
Position: Offensive line
Class: Junior
By-the-numbers: The 6-4, 270-pound underclassman had 71 pancake blocks and graded out at 92 percent for the YellowJackets, who rushing for 3,825 yards and passed for 2,303 yards in 2019.
DUKE FITTS
School: Paul Pewitt
Position: Offensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Fitts was a key blocker for the state finalist Brahmas, who rushed for 6,375 yards on the season.
SAWYER GORAM-WELCH
School: Longview
Position: Defensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Goram-Welch, a Texas enrollee, finished with 64 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7 sacks for the Lobo defense.
VENCENT ROCKWELL
School: Spring Hill
Position: Defensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Rockwell was a force for the Panthers, who recorded its first playoff win since 2004, on defense. The senior had 75 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, 4 passes broken up, an interception and 19 quarterback pressures in 2019.
QUINTON OWENS
School: Carthage
Position: Defensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: A multi-year starter for the Bulldogs, Owens finished with 99 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback pressures, 4 sacks, 3 passes broken up, 4 forced fumbles and an interception. Verbally committed to Sam Houston State University.
KEIUNTRAY HAWKINS
School: Paul Pewitt
Position: Defensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Hawkins finished with 108 tackles, 13 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 4 fumble recoveries for the state finalist Brahmas.
RAYVON INGRAM
School: Carthage
Position: Linebacker
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Ingram, a multi-year starter, had 117 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8 pressures, 5 sacks, 2 PBU, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble for the seven-time champions.
COLTAN MILLS
School: West Rusk
Position: Linebacker
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Mills set a school record with a 27-tackle game and finished with 132 tackles, 8 TFL, a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery for the Raiders.
ZACH VILLAREAL
School: Gladewater
Position: Linebacker
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Villareal finished with 182 tackles, 15 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery an interception for the state quarterfinalist Bears.
TANOR MINES
School: Paul Pewitt
Position: Linebacker
Class: Junior
By-the-numbers: Mines totaled 175 tackles, 5 sacks, 5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries for the 14-win Brahmas.
MALIK CANNON
School: Longview
Position: Defensive back
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Cannon had 99 tackles, 7 sacks, 18 TFL, 2 forced fumbles and 6 PBU for a Lobo defense that allowed 122 points in 12 games.
COLE WHITLOCK
School: Carthage
Position: Defensive back
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Whitlock had 101 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 PBU and 2 fumble recoveries for the Bulldogs. 4A, DI championship Defensive MVP.
DONOVAN ADKINS
School: Kilgore
Position: Defensive back
Class: Junior
By-the-numbers: Adkins picked off five passes to go with 57 tackles, 5 PBU, 2 blocked kicks and 2 forced fumbles in 2019.
LA-JATHAN ALLEN
School: Paul Pewitt
Position: Defensive back
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Allen was a force for the Brahma defense, finishing with defensive touchdowns in back-to-back playoff games with 131 tackles, 7 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles.
ANDY PRAZAK
School: New Diana
Position: Kicker
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Prazak connected on 32 of 34 PATs, 7 of 9 field goals with a long of 43 yards and four kicks of 35-plus yards.
HAYNES KING
School: Longview
Position: Punter
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: King averaged 43.2 yards on 17 punts with a long of 64 yards for the Lobos.
SAVION WILLIAMS
School: Marshall
Position: Utility
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Williams was the driving force in the Maverick offense and made the move to quarterback in the season. He finished 41 of 81 passing for 962 yards, 10 touchdowns and an interception with 1,003 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns. At wide receiver, where his projected in college, he had 12 catches for 121 yards and two scores.