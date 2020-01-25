DJ FREEMAN
School: Pine Tree
Position: Quarterback
Class: Junior
By-the-numbers: 133 of 213, 1,926 yards, 20 TDs, 8 interceptions; 55 carries, 506 yards, 10 TDs
KADEN MEREDITH
School: Longview
Position: Running back
Class: Junior
By-the-numbers: 183 carries, 1,646 yards, 20 TDs, long of 91; 6 catches, 102 yards
DEE BLACK
School: Jefferson
Position: Running back
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 185 carries, 1,987 yards, 13 TDs; 7 catches, 153 yards, TD; 88 passing yards, TD; 5 KO returns, 272 yards, 2 TDs
JAKOBIE CRAVER
School: Daingerfield
Position: Running back
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 205 carries, 1,758 yards, 18 TDs; 21 catches, 279 yards, 3 TDs
MATTHEW BOWER
School: Union Grove
Position: Fullback
Class: Junior
By-the-numbers: 153 carries, 932 yards, 9 TDs; 5 catches, 103 yards, TD
MONTRELL SMITH
School: Carthage
Position: Tight End/H-Back
Class: Junior
By-the-numbers: 28 catches, 279 yards, 4 TDs; Graded out at 90 percent with 17 knockdowns
JJ SPARKMAN
School: Pine Tree
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 39 catches, 719 yards, 8 TDs; Texas Tech signee
TYRESE GRANT
School: Daingerfield
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 51 catches, 1,031 yards, 11 TDs
AARON NIGREVILLE
School: Ore City
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Sophomore
By-the-numbers: 47 catches, 881 yards, 12 TDs
CHRISTIAN WEBB
School: Pine Tree
Position: Offensive line
Class: Junior
By-the-numbers: Top OL for 2,000-yard passer and two 1,000-yard rushers. Graded out at 90 percent with 24 pancakes
CALVIN WOODSIDE
School: Kilgore
Position: Offensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 6-4, 290-pound key blocker for team that rushed for 1,900 yards and passed for 1,000 yards
BLAKE OLIVARES
School: Gilmer
Position: Offensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 5-11, 300-pound senior that graded out at 80 percent with 35 knockdowns
JUSTIN ROGERS
School: Jefferson
Position: Offensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 6-3, 300-pound senior that graded out at 96 percent with no sacks allowed
TRACE TIDWELL
School: Henderson
Position: Offensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Graded out at 94 percent with 98 pancakes
DREW BELTRAN
School: Longview
Position: Defensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 64 tackles, 11 sacks, 27 TFL, FF, FR
TYLER CHERRY
School: Jefferson
Position: Defensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 149 tackles, 14 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 FR, 3 FF, 8 QBP, 5 blocked kicks
BRADY KING
School: Harleton
Position: Defensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 93 tackles, 31.5 TFL, 11 sacks, 16 QBP, 4 FF, 2 FR
LOUIE GARZA
School: Carlisle
Position: Defensive line
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 82 tackles, 10 sacks, 27 TFL, 3 FR, 2 FF, defensive TD
TY KIRKLAND
School: Elysian Fields
Position: Linebacker
Class: Junior
By-the-numbers: 151 tackles, 13 sacks, 3 FR, 4 FF, defensive TD
WILL LESLIE
School: New Diana
Position: Linebacker
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 110 tackles, 17 TFL, 9 sacks, 2 INTs, defensive TD, 4 FF, 3 FR, safety
KY’GZE TURNER
School: Marshall
Position: Linebacker
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 135 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 FF, FR
BRADY ODOM
School: Henderson
Position: Linebacker
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 110 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 sacks, FF, INT, blocked kick, 2 PBU
DAKIRIN BUCHANAN
School: Longview
Position: Defensive back
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 33 tackles, 14 PBU, 3 TFL
CAYDEN FORTSON
School: Sabine
Position: Defensive back
Class: Freshman
By-the-numbers: 70 tackles, 6 INTs, FR, 3 TFL, 10 PBU, 2 defensive TDs
MARSHAE SPRAGLIN
School: Gilmer
Position: Defensive back
Class: Junior
By-the-numbers: 36 tackles, 4 INTs, 3 PBU
NICK LINCOLN
School: Gladewater
Position: Defensive back
Class: Junior
By-the-numbers: 74 tackles, 7 INTs, 5 PBU, 2 TFL
BRENNAN PHILLIPS
School: Carthage
Position: Kicker
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: 69-74 FGs; 5-6 FGs
CARLOS CAMPOS
School: Beckville
Position: Punter
Class: Freshman
By-the-numbers: Averaged 35.6 yards per punt
ROBERT HODGES
School: Gladewater
Position: Utility
Class: Senior
By-the-numbers: Played QB, WR, DB, OLB. 71 passing yards; 19 catches, 300 yards, 3 TDs; 123 tackles, 4 sacks, 10 TFL, FF, 2 FR, 7 PBU, 3 INTs, blocked FG