DJ FREEMAN

School: Pine Tree

Position: Quarterback

Class: Junior

By-the-numbers: 133 of 213, 1,926 yards, 20 TDs, 8 interceptions; 55 carries, 506 yards, 10 TDs

KADEN MEREDITH

School: Longview

Position: Running back

Class: Junior

By-the-numbers: 183 carries, 1,646 yards, 20 TDs, long of 91; 6 catches, 102 yards

DEE BLACK

School: Jefferson

Position: Running back

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 185 carries, 1,987 yards, 13 TDs; 7 catches, 153 yards, TD; 88 passing yards, TD; 5 KO returns, 272 yards, 2 TDs

JAKOBIE CRAVER

School: Daingerfield

Position: Running back

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 205 carries, 1,758 yards, 18 TDs; 21 catches, 279 yards, 3 TDs

MATTHEW BOWER

School: Union Grove

Position: Fullback

Class: Junior

By-the-numbers: 153 carries, 932 yards, 9 TDs; 5 catches, 103 yards, TD

MONTRELL SMITH

School: Carthage

Position: Tight End/H-Back

Class: Junior

By-the-numbers: 28 catches, 279 yards, 4 TDs; Graded out at 90 percent with 17 knockdowns

JJ SPARKMAN

School: Pine Tree

Position: Wide receiver

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 39 catches, 719 yards, 8 TDs; Texas Tech signee

TYRESE GRANT

School: Daingerfield

Position: Wide receiver

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 51 catches, 1,031 yards, 11 TDs

AARON NIGREVILLE

School: Ore City

Position: Wide receiver

Class: Sophomore

By-the-numbers: 47 catches, 881 yards, 12 TDs

CHRISTIAN WEBB

School: Pine Tree

Position: Offensive line

Class: Junior

By-the-numbers: Top OL for 2,000-yard passer and two 1,000-yard rushers. Graded out at 90 percent with 24 pancakes

CALVIN WOODSIDE

School: Kilgore

Position: Offensive line

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 6-4, 290-pound key blocker for team that rushed for 1,900 yards and passed for 1,000 yards

BLAKE OLIVARES

School: Gilmer

Position: Offensive line

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 5-11, 300-pound senior that graded out at 80 percent with 35 knockdowns

JUSTIN ROGERS

School: Jefferson

Position: Offensive line

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 6-3, 300-pound senior that graded out at 96 percent with no sacks allowed

TRACE TIDWELL

School: Henderson

Position: Offensive line

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: Graded out at 94 percent with 98 pancakes

DREW BELTRAN

School: Longview

Position: Defensive line

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 64 tackles, 11 sacks, 27 TFL, FF, FR

TYLER CHERRY

School: Jefferson

Position: Defensive line

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 149 tackles, 14 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 FR, 3 FF, 8 QBP, 5 blocked kicks

BRADY KING

School: Harleton

Position: Defensive line

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 93 tackles, 31.5 TFL, 11 sacks, 16 QBP, 4 FF, 2 FR

LOUIE GARZA

School: Carlisle

Position: Defensive line

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 82 tackles, 10 sacks, 27 TFL, 3 FR, 2 FF, defensive TD

TY KIRKLAND

School: Elysian Fields

Position: Linebacker

Class: Junior

By-the-numbers: 151 tackles, 13 sacks, 3 FR, 4 FF, defensive TD

WILL LESLIE

School: New Diana

Position: Linebacker

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 110 tackles, 17 TFL, 9 sacks, 2 INTs, defensive TD, 4 FF, 3 FR, safety

KY’GZE TURNER

School: Marshall

Position: Linebacker

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 135 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 FF, FR

BRADY ODOM

School: Henderson

Position: Linebacker

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 110 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 sacks, FF, INT, blocked kick, 2 PBU

DAKIRIN BUCHANAN

School: Longview

Position: Defensive back

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 33 tackles, 14 PBU, 3 TFL

CAYDEN FORTSON

School: Sabine

Position: Defensive back

Class: Freshman

By-the-numbers: 70 tackles, 6 INTs, FR, 3 TFL, 10 PBU, 2 defensive TDs

MARSHAE SPRAGLIN

School: Gilmer

Position: Defensive back

Class: Junior

By-the-numbers: 36 tackles, 4 INTs, 3 PBU

NICK LINCOLN

School: Gladewater

Position: Defensive back

Class: Junior

By-the-numbers: 74 tackles, 7 INTs, 5 PBU, 2 TFL

BRENNAN PHILLIPS

School: Carthage

Position: Kicker

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: 69-74 FGs; 5-6 FGs

CARLOS CAMPOS

School: Beckville

Position: Punter

Class: Freshman

By-the-numbers: Averaged 35.6 yards per punt

ROBERT HODGES

School: Gladewater

Position: Utility

Class: Senior

By-the-numbers: Played QB, WR, DB, OLB. 71 passing yards; 19 catches, 300 yards, 3 TDs; 123 tackles, 4 sacks, 10 TFL, FF, 2 FR, 7 PBU, 3 INTs, blocked FG