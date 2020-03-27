JOSHUA
SHIPMAN
School: Big Sandy
By the numbers: Averaged 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals
TALON
WININGS
School: West Rusk
By the numbers: Averaged 17.6 points, 2.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and three steals ... Scored 30 or more points three times
JEREMIAH
HOSKINS
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: Averaged 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists
DE’AUNDREY
BOWMAN
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Averaged 11.5 points and 2.8 steals
CHRIS
LEONARD
School: Marshall
By the numbers: Averaged 16 points, two steals and two assists