JOSHUA

SHIPMAN

School: Big Sandy

By the numbers: Averaged 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals

TALON

WININGS

School: West Rusk

By the numbers: Averaged 17.6 points, 2.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and three steals ... Scored 30 or more points three times

JEREMIAH

HOSKINS

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: Averaged 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists

DE’AUNDREY

BOWMAN

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Averaged 11.5 points and 2.8 steals

CHRIS

LEONARD

School: Marshall

By the numbers: Averaged 16 points, two steals and two assists