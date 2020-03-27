KENNY
BRADSHAW
School: Pine Tree
By the numbers: Averaged 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals
CARSON
DANIELS
School: Union Grove
By the numbers: Averaged 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3.2 steals
RYAN
SHASTID
School: Ore City
By the numbers: Averaged 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists
DECARTIYAY
ALLISON
School: Tatum
By the numbers: Averaged 10 points, 6.6 steals, 7.6 rebounds
SAVOY
GOODWYN
School: Sabine
By the numbers: Averaged 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, one steal ... Signed with Jacksonville College