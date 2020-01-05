The Marshall Graduate Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority incorporated hosted an appreciation event for a few hometown heroes over the holidays.
The Veterans Appreciation Luncheon was sponsored by the Nu Omega Chapter in the private dining room at Golden Corral. The program opened with a presentation of colors by the Marshall High School JROTC. Manich Prak is the student commander.
“I really enjoyed the event and hearing from these veterans about their experiences and how they transitioned back into their communities to continue to serve and help others,” said Prak.
Veterans from various wars, including Vietnam and Afghanistan, from all branched of the military introduced themselves and talked about their tours of duty.
Each veteran was presented a certificate of appreciation. Angela Fitzpatrick, Nu Omega Chapter member, sang “God Bless the USA.”
Her husband, Curtis Fitzpatrick was among the veterans honored. He served in the United States Navy and recently celebrated his retirement from a successful career in law enforcement.
“This was our way of saving thanks for all you have done to protect and defend our country,” said Nu Omega Chapter President Patricia Jackson. “It was truly a blessing to have our younger generation with us to learn first hand about the contributions of retired veterans like John Wilborn and Commissioner Marvin Bonner.”
Many of the veterans gathered for this event serve their community in various leadership roles. Sonya L. Johnson told the audience about her service in the U.S. Army and how she was stationed twice in Korea. Johnson is a School Resource Office with the Marshall ISD Police Department.
Also, during the luncheon, Nu Omega Chapter members collected nonperishable food items. These items were presented to the chapter’s adopted family.