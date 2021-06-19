OMAHA, Neb. — A look at the Texas and Mississippi St., closing out the first two days the College World Series on Sunday, which started Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park. (Capsules in order of CWS opening games. Coaches' records through super regionals):
MISSISSIPPI STATE (45-16)
Coach: Chris Lemonis (109-35 in 3 seasons at MSU; 250-126 in 7 seasons overall).
Road to Omaha: Won Starkville regional: beat Samford 8-4, beat VCU 16-4, beat Campbell 6-5. Won Starkville super regional: beat Notre Dame 9-8, lost to Notre Dame 9-1, beat Notre Dame 11-7.
2021 record vs. CWS teams: 1-3 (1-2 vs. Vanderbilt, 0-1 vs. Tennessee).
Last CWS appearance: 2019.
All-time record in CWS: 13-22 in 11 appearances.
Meet the Bulldogs: C Logan Tanner (.284, 14, 47), 1B Luke Hancock (.258, 10, 59), 2B Scotty Dubrule (.284, 0, 24), SS Lane Forsythe (.229, 1, 18), 3B Kamren James (.278, 12, 58), LF Brad Cumbest (.333, 5, 18), CF Rowdey Jordan (.326, 10 HR, 43 RBI), RF Tanner Allen (.392, 10, 62), DH Kellum Clark (.250, 3, 11). Starting rotation: RHP Will Bednar (7-1, 3.53 ERA), RHP Jackson Fristoe (3-3, 5.81), LHP Christian MacLeod (6-5, 4.24). Relievers: LHP Houston Harding (7-2, 2.87), RHP Landon Sims (4-0, 1.55, 10 saves), LHP Cam Tullar (0-0, 1 save), RHP Preston Johnson (3-0, 4.44), RHP Brandon Smith (4-3, 4.29, 1 save).
MLB Alumni: Rafael Palmeiro, Will Clark, Jeff Brantley, Dakota Hudson, Mitch Moreland, Paul Maholm, Jonathan Papelbon, Jay Powell, Buck Showalter, Hunter Renfroe, Chris Stratton, Bobby Thigpen, Del Unser, Brandon Woodruff.
Short hops: Bulldogs' game vs. Texas is rematch of season opener, an 8-3 MSU win in Arlington, Texas. ... The Bulldogs have reached a third consecutive CWS, the nation's longest active streak. ... Coach Chris Lemonis is in his second consecutive CWS with the Bulldogs. He reached three in eight seasons as a Louisville assistant. ... Bulldogs are 41-1 when leading after eight innings.
Quotable: "We had a lot of young guys, had a lot of pitchers, trying to keep everybody happy, trying to get the right guys going … That was tough in itself, but it's all worth it once you get to this point and you're playing well." — MSU coach Chris Lemonis on the grind of this season.
TEXAS (47-15)
Coach: David Pierce (169-92 in 5 seasons at Texas, 366-201 in 10 seasons overall).
Road to Omaha: Won Austin regional: beat Southern 11-0, beat Arizona State 10-3, beat Fairfield 12-2. Won Austin super regional: beat South Florida 4-3, beat South Florida 12-4.
2021 record vs. CWS teams: 0-1 (vs. Mississippi State).
Last CWS appearance: 2018.
All-time record in CWS: 85-61 in 36 appearances (won national titles in 1949, 1950, 1975, 1983, 2002, 2005).
Meet the Longhorns: C Silas Ardoin (.251, 1 HR, 31 RBIs), 1B Zach Zubia (.300, 10, 57), 2B Mitchell Daly (.321, 2, 31), SS Trey Faltine (.262, 5, 36), 3B Cam Williams (.303, 11, 47), LF Eric Kennedy (.255, 3, 24), CF Mike Antico (.269, 9, 43), RF Douglas Hodo III (.288, 5, 43), DH Ivan Melendez (.321, 12, 46). Starting rotation: RHP Ty Madden (7-4, 2.41 ERA), RHP Tristan Stevens (11-3, 2.97), LHP Pete Hansen (9-1, 1.84). Relievers: RHP Tanner Witt (4-0, 3.06, 5 saves), RHP Jared Southard (0-0, 1.10), LHP Lucas Gordon (0-0, 3.22, 1 save), RHP Cole Quintanilla (4-0, 1.29), RHP Aaron Nixon (3-3, 2.35, 8 saves), RHP Palmer Wenzel (3-0, 3.32, 1 save), RHP Kolby Kubichek (5-3, 3.36).
MLB Alumni: Burt Hooton, David Chalk, Keith Moreland, Ron Gardenhire, Spike Owen, Roger Clemens, Calvin Schiraldi, Greg Swindell, Shane Reynolds, Brooks Kieschnick, Huston Street, J.P. Howell, Brandon Belt, Corey Knebel.
Short hops: At No. 2, Texas is the highest remaining national seed in the NCAA Tournament. ... Longhorns were unbeaten in regional and super regional for the second time, and first since 2004. ... Team ERA of 2.89 leads nation. ... Hansen (1.84) is the only pitcher in the CWS with a sub-2.00 ERA who meets the NCAA minimum of one inning pitched for every team game.
Quotable: "This team is never satisfied and we know what we're capable of. This (super regional) is just another pit stop on a great journey that hopefully this team can cap off with a national championship." — Stevens.