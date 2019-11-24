The local graduate chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Upsilon Zeta Chapter, sponsored its Annual Little Miss Blue Revue Pageant. The event was held in Julius Scott Chapel, Saturday, Nov. 16 on the campus of Wiley College. Mildred Savannah, the local President, served as Mistress of Ceremonies. The purpose of this event is twofold, to help participating children establish a scholarship fund and to provide funds to sustain the local Stork’s Nest.
The Stork’s Nest is a cooperative project of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and the March of Dimes Foundation. The sorority adopted it as a national project in 1972. Stork’s Nest aims to increase the number of women receiving early and regular prenatal care in an effort to prevent cases of low birth-weight, premature births and infant deaths. The month of November has been earmarked by the sorority as Prematurity Awareness Month. The Marshall Stork’s Nest, located at 709 West Grand Avenue, is open on Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The director is Bettye Fisher.
The participants of the Royal Court 2019 were Babe Zora Scott, Babe Malajah Mitchell, Squire Ladarian Leach and Squire Reginald Fulton. The parents of Babe Zora are Larry and Rev. Tabitha Rankin. The parents of Babe Malajah are Kenneth and Felisa Owens. Ms. Dana Leach is the mother of Squire Ladarian. The parents of Squire Reginald are LeaShondria Harden and Reginald Fulton, Jr.
Mr. Ken Guice and Ky’Myrah O. Washington, the daughter of Kevin and Melody Washington, were guest performers. Mr. Bruce Robinson made a presentation on creating a 529 Scholarship Fund.
Little Miss Blue Revue of 2018, Babe JaiLeigh Jones was a guest performer and crowned Little Miss Blue Revue 2019, Babe Malajah Mitchell.