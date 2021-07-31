They finally found the voter fraud.
Our long, national nightmare is over. Order is restored. Democracy is saved. President Biden, call up a moving company and start packing your bags. Donald Trump, start measuring the drapes in the Oval Office.
Texans, we finally got our money’s worth out of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s beefed-up voter fraud unit that spent more than 22,000 hours sniffing out cases and, as of March, had prosecuted just 16.
Just when Republicans had started to hedge a bit on their claims of widespread fraud, and stress that even one case was worth a slew of new voting restrictions, the heavens opened and delivered exactly one case. Miracle, thy name is Hervis Rogers.
His crime? The 62-year-old Black man from Houston voted in the March 2020 Democratic primary just a few months shy of completing felony parole and getting his voting rights restored.
The horror.
The true horror is how desperately the apostles of the Big Lie are trying to keep the voter fraud myth alive despite any evidence that it’s a real problem in our society in need of legislative remedy.
Over the past year, the Big Lie that began with Trump claiming widespread voter fraud cost him the popular vote has become more than a nefarious attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power. It has created pressure on Republicans to substantiate the false narrative and to show their primary voters that they did something to deliver our elections from imagined evil.
Of course, instances of actual voter fraud do exist, although the chances of it occurring are slimmer than getting struck by lightning. But at this point, the stakes are so high to prove the alleged danger it poses to our democracy that the term “voter fraud” has been stretched beyond recognition. In Texas, it now encompasses just about any nontraditional attempt to vote for someone who likely will not vote to protect GOP hegemony.
Twenty-four-hour voting? Fraud. Mail-in ballots? Fraud. Secure drop-boxes? Fraud. Early voting on Sunday morning? Fraud. Red state turning blue? Fraud.
And yes, “fraud” includes one man’s mistaken belief that his voting rights had been restored before they actually were.
Before he became known as the face of voter fraud in Texas, Hervis Rogers was known as a patriot. He had become something of a national sensation after waiting in line to vote at Texas Southern University for six hours until 1 a.m. on Super Tuesday 2020.
“I figured like it was my duty to vote I wanted to get my vote in to voice my opinion. And I wasn’t going to let nothing stop me. So I waited it out,” Rogers told CNN.
Now, thanks to Paxton, Rogers’ seven minutes of fame could send him back to prison for the rest of his life. Paxton charged Rogers in Montgomery County earlier this month with two counts of casting his ballot illegally, where he was held in custody on a $100,000 bond before The Bail Project bailed him out.
Rogers was still on parole for a 1995 burglary conviction — for which he served nine years of a 25-year sentence — when he voted in the 2020 primary and November 2018 general election. His vote in the March elections came less than four months before his parole was set to expire, and his voting rights set to be fully restored. In Texas, convicted felons are barred from “knowingly” voting until their sentence is complete, including probation and parole.
Violating that law is a second-degree felony — on par with far more dangerous crimes such as aggravated assault or aggravated kidnapping — and carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, possibly longer for Rogers since he has a prior conviction.
“I prosecute voter fraud everywhere we find it!” Paxton gleefully tweeted after Rogers’ arrest.
Clearly, Rogers is nothing more than lighter fluid for the fading embers of the Big Lie, of which Paxton is a true believer having filed an unsuccessful lawsuit to overturn the general election.
Consider that Paxton brought these charges against Rogers more than a year after the Harris County Attorney’s Office informed the voter registrar’s office of the allegations against him. Rogers’ face was plastered on TV and circulated on social media for days. If he intended to vote illegally, he did a poor job of covering his tracks. This was hardly a complex case that required tedious sleuthing by Paxton. Since 2015, at least 72 percent of election fraud cases brought by Paxton have been against Black and Latino defendants.
So why indict Rogers now? Easy: The Texas Legislature is back in session to consider new restrictions on voting access and they need a poster boy.
But Rogers’ prosecution is hardly symbolic. Paxton intends to win this case, as evidenced by his forum shopping — charging him in mostly white, conservative Montgomery County, as opposed to Harris County where Rogers lives and voted. It wouldn’t be the first time Paxton pulled this stunt, as he tried last year to indict a Harris County Democratic election official in Montgomery County on charges that he had obstructed a poll watcher.
The tragedy of Rogers’ predicament is he clearly thought he was doing the right thing. He served his time, registered to vote, and performed his civic duty with aplomb.
Indeed, even Texas lawmakers recently acknowledged the unfairness of such a circumstance when the House agreed to include a provision in last session’s voting bill to make sure those with felony convictions are notified about temporary restrictions on their voting eligibility in Texas. The inspiration for the reform was Crystal Mason, a Tarrant County woman who is appealing her voter fraud conviction for casting a provisional ballot in 2016 while on federal supervised release because she didn’t know the rules.
Is this petty criminalization of democratic participation what Americans want when they cry for election integrity?
Surely not. Most folks simply want their own ballot to be counted — just once — and handled fairly, not tossed out or tampered with or unduly influenced in some way. And they want the same for every other eligible voter.
They want real fraud to be prevented. And Texas has plenty of laws to do that. Unfortunately, we also have laws such as the one used to prosecute Rogers that can be weaponized by irresponsible politicians and prosecutors for reasons that have nothing to do with integrity.
Texas lawmakers should pass the bill preventing malicious prosecutions like the one Paxton is attempting. The target, after all, isn’t just Rogers. It’s anyone who hears the story and begins to associate a sacred civic duty with prison, begins to fear that a simple mistake at the ballot box could cost him the very freedom he is voting to preserve.