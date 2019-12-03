A measure that addresses gaps in the system used for background checks of would-be gun buyers has tightened up the process by putting in place consequences for federal agencies that do not comply with the Fix NICS Act that passed in early 2018.
The act, written by Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) was a direct response to the November 2017 mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in which 26 were killed. The shooter, Devin Kelley, would have been precluded from purchasing an AR-556 rifle as a result of an Air Force court martial and a domestic abuse criminal record.
The Air Force did not report Kelley’s criminal history to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, allowing him to slip through the cracks with tragic consequences. The new measure, which was carried by U.S. Reps Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) and John Culberson (R-Houston) in the House, penalizes federal agencies for such oversights in the future.
According to our story over the weekend, the U.S. Attorney General released the government’s first report on the background check system since the measure was passed, indicating a 6.2 percent increase in the number of records in three national databases searched. That translates to an increase of more than 6 million additional records.
Of course, there remains much to do with regard to this measure as well as the more complicated discussion of addressing gun violence. The government report indicated as much.
“The implementation plans have been in place for just a few months. As those plans are executed over the next several years, the Department expects to see a real and lasting positive impact on NICS records and operations,” according to the report.
“After the shooting in Sutherland Springs, I authored the Fix NICS Act to help close the gaps in the criminal background check system,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I commend the Department of Justice for working to fully implement this law, and I look forward to seeing the continued progress Fix NICS can make to ensure missing records don’t put more innocent lives at risk.”
Another important step is in play as Sen. Cornyn and five other Republicans recently announced additional legislation intended to curb mass shootings. The multipronged RESPONSE Act (Restoring, Enhancing, Strengthening and Promoting Our Nation’s Safety Efforts) would put more resources in the hands of law enforcement, expand resources for mental health treatment and further enhance school safety.
The measure would encourage internet service providers to work better with law enforcement to prevent mass shootings, establish task forces to investigate and prosecute those caught selling firearms without a license and those providing false statements as part of a background check. It would also expedite the death penalty for individuals who commit mass murder as part of a crime of domestic or international terrorism.
On the mental health front, the measure will increase access to mental health treatment and crisis intervention teams, expand assisted outpatient treatment, increase mental health funding in the criminal justice system and expand the mental health workforce. With respect to school safety, the measure would increase access to active shooter training and assist schools’ behavioral intervention teams.
It will take a comprehensive approach to solve the nation’s gun violence woes, and no effort will ever be 100 percent effective. However, these measures are the small, important steps of progress that also attempt to balance public safety with Second Amendment rights.