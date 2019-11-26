NATION
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating allegations that the immigration arrest of a construction worker hurt in the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans was retaliation for his reports about problems at the site, one of his attorneys said Monday.
Delmer Joel Ramirez Palma of Honduras was arrested by immigration authorities two days after the Oct. 12 collapse that killed three people and injured dozens more, Mary Yanik of the New Orleans Workers’ Center for Racial Justice said.
NEW YORK (AP) — A flurry of buyout deals and rising optimism about U.S.-China trade talks sent stocks back to record heights Monday, the latest bit of fuel for a market that’s been climbing since early last month.
Technology stocks and smaller companies led the way after China issued new guidelines for the protection of patents and copyrights. Theft of such intellectual property has been a big sticking point in the trade war between the world’s largest economies, and markets saw China’s move as an encouraging sign for negotiations on the first phase of a deal.
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A teenager accused of killing an Alabama sheriff is being held without bond.
News outlets report that 18-year-old William Chase Johnson made his first court appearance Monday. Crenshaw County District Judge Tom Sport, who presided over the initial court appearance, said there would be no bond in the case.
STATE
DENVER (AP) — Southwest Airlines has received $12.5 million in tax credits for a major expansion that could bring 1,000 new jobs to Denver International Airport over the next eight years.
The Dallas-based airline chose Denver over Nashville, Tennessee and Houston for its expansion.
NEW YORK (AP) — At a time when anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise worldwide, schools should take steps to teach empathy as an antidote to racism and religious hatred, several rabbis attending an international conference said.
The religious leaders praised a pilot project in El Paso, Texas, that requires students to pause each day to consider others. Children are given a small box shaped like Noah’s Ark. They collect money in it daily and give it to charities chosen by their classes.
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a Purdue University student died in a 200-foot (60-meter) fall while rappelling in a cave.
News outlets report 21-year-old Trever Col died Saturday after his equipment failed in Valhalla Cave Preserve in northern Alabama. The cave is known for its 227-foot (69-meter) pitch and its mile-long (1.5-kilometer) walkway at the bottom.
Purdue officials say Col was a senior from Austin, Texas, who was studying mechanical engineering.
WORLD
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he’ll continue work on terms for fresh talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus.
Guterres says he’s looking to bring together Cyprus’ rival leaders and officials from the east Mediterranean island nation’s three ‘guarantors’ — Britain, Greece and Turkey — for an informal meeting to reach consensus on those terms.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it won’t allow a 1,000-ton shipment of the pesticide glyphosate into the country, citing health and environmental concerns.
Mexico became the latest in a string of countries to announce bans on glyphosate, the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup.
BEIRUT (AP) — Increasingly violent clashes between Lebanese protesters and supporters of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group are putting Lebanon’s military and security forces in a delicate position, threatening to crack open the country’s dangerous fault lines amid a political deadlock.
For weeks, the Lebanese security forces have gone to great pains to protect anti-government protesters, in stark contrast to Iraq, where police have killed more than 340 people over the past month in a bloody response to similar protests.