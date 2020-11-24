This Apple Cinnamon Bread recipe is the perfect addition to your at-home Thanksgiving celebration this year.
Ingredients:
- Bread
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1 ¼ cup unsweetened applesauce
- ½ cup oil
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup all-purpose white flour
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 apple, diced (about 1 cup)
Topping
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350®F. Spray a 9-inch by 5-inch loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a small bowl, stir together white sugar, applesauce, oil, and eggs until well combined.
- In a large bowl, stir together flours, baking powder, and the 1 teaspoon of cinnamon.
- Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients. Stir together just until combined. Gently stir in diced apple.
- Pour the batter into the loaf pan. Spread batter evenly through the pan.
- In a small bowl, stir together the brown sugar and the ½ teaspoon of cinnamon. Sprinkle over the top of the batter.
- Bake for 40-50 minutes until a tester inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean.
Servings: 16
Serving size: 1 slice
Cost per serving: $0.15
Per serving: calories 150, fat 6g, saturated fat 0.5g, cholesterol 25mg, sodium 40mg, total carbohydrate 24g, dietary fiber 2g, protein 3g.