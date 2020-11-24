Apple Cinnamon Bread

Apple Cinnamon Bread

 Special to the News Messenger

This Apple Cinnamon Bread recipe is the perfect addition to your at-home Thanksgiving celebration this year.

Ingredients:

  • Bread
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 1 ¼ cup unsweetened applesauce
  • ½ cup oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup all-purpose white flour
  • 1 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 apple, diced (about 1 cup)

Topping

  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350®F. Spray a 9-inch by 5-inch loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray.
  2. In a small bowl, stir together white sugar, applesauce, oil, and eggs until well combined.
  3. In a large bowl, stir together flours, baking powder, and the 1 teaspoon of cinnamon.
  4. Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients. Stir together just until combined. Gently stir in diced apple.
  5. Pour the batter into the loaf pan. Spread batter evenly through the pan.
  6. In a small bowl, stir together the brown sugar and the ½ teaspoon of cinnamon. Sprinkle over the top of the batter.
  7. Bake for 40-50 minutes until a tester inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean.

Servings: 16

Serving size: 1 slice

Cost per serving: $0.15

Per serving: calories 150, fat 6g, saturated fat 0.5g, cholesterol 25mg, sodium 40mg, total carbohydrate 24g, dietary fiber 2g, protein 3g.