PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Army’s sensational turnaround under coach Jeff Monken has been highlighted by 10-win seasons, bowl game victories and even a spot in the national rankings.
But a win today against Navy would mean a bit more — the Black Knights’ senior class would go out with a sweep of the series. Four wins in four years, a wildly successful run for a program that had lost 14 straight games to the Midshipmen.
“I think it would be a tremendous source of pride for our senior class to be able to do that,” Monken said. “This senior class has meant a lot for the program and the contributions they’ve made. I know it would mean a lot to this class to complete their career with a win over Navy and the ability to go 4-0.”
The Army-Navy series has long held its spot as the sport’s most patriotic rivalry, with pride, prestige and the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy at stake for each service academy in the 120th edition of the matchup. Lincoln Financial Field will be stuffed with Cadets and Midshipmen standing, saluting, bouncing and cheering for the entirety of what’s billed as “America’s Game” among the nearly 70,000 fans.
President Donald Trump will attend the Army-Navy game for a second straight year. Trump also was at the 2016 game as president-elect. He is the 10th sitting president to attend, a tradition that began with Theodore Roosevelt in 1901. Presidents, by custom, sit on the Army side of the stadium for one half and the Navy side for the other.
“Whether he’s there or not, it’s going to be a great experience for everybody,” Army QB Kelvin Hopkins Jr. said. “Army-Navy is a special event. To have the president there, no matter what the status is or whatever is going on, it’s a treat for everybody. It’s going to be a show no matter what.”
If history holds, Trump likely will see a close call: The last four games have been decided by a total of 16 points and only once since 2010 has a team won by more than a touchdown.
Hopkins had two rushing touchdowns and the Black Knights recovered two fumbles in the fourth quarter to beat Navy 17-10 last year and retain the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.
Navy leads 60-52-7.
“It is amazing that these games continue to be incredible battles regardless of what the situations are with either team,” Monken said.
For most of this century, the rivalry was lopsided in Navy’s favor. Monken has orchestrated a rebuild that has the Black Knights in position to win four straight in the series.