A man adjusts his face mask as he walks past a mural in the heavily Latino section of Oak Cliff in Dallas on Wednesday. Texas this week will begin redrawing congressional lines, and Latino advocates and officeholders say it’s time to correct past wrongs. The state’s explosive population growth over the past decade, half of which comes from Latinos, has earned it two new congressional seats. At least one should be a Latino-majority congressional seat in the Dallas area, they argue.