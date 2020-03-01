GILMER — Gov. Greg Abbott talked about growing up in Longview and touted job growth and economic development in Texas during a stop Friday in Gilmer.
Abbott was the speaker at the first Upshur County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner at the Gilmer Civic Center.
Abbott said while hospitals in Longview and Tyler are strong, the state is concerned about potential funding cuts to rural health care.
“What we are doing immediately is working with the federal government to make sure the funding for rural hospitals is maintained,” he said. “There are proposals to threaten that.”
As for job growth in East Texas, Abbott said, “The growth is phenomenal.”
“I have not been to Upshur County as much as I used to, so I’m meeting people for the first time,” Abbott told about 300 people in attendance at the dinner. “A lot of people are surprised that I am in a wheelchair. They said they have seen me on Fox News and could not tell.
“I grew up in Longview, and my favorite things to do were to play football and baseball,” he said. “After college, I was living in Houston and I went out for a jog, I was a runner and ran every single day. A huge tree fell and crashed down on my back. It fractured my vertebrate ... leaving me immediately paralyzed.”
As the crowd went silent listening to the story, Abbott said, “I can see it in your faces ... you are shaking your heads wondering, ‘Man, how slow was that guy jogging to get hit by a fallen tree?’ “
As the crowd’s laughter subsided, Abbott continued.
“I bring up that story because what I learned in life is our lives are not defined by our challenges. What matters in life is how we respond to those challenges. I decided not to be a victim. I decided to get right back up and go right after it and go to work,” he said. “Think about this: I went on and I am able to tell people across the country that the state of Texas is where a man can have his life broken in half and still rise up and become the governor of our great state!”
Abbott on Monday will receive Site Selection Magazine’s Governor’s Cup Award, something Texas has won seven straight years for the most U.S. job growth. That was another theme of the night.
“We are doing business. We are the No. 1 state in the United States for economic development. We have been ranked No. 1 for 15 years in a row for doing good business,” Abbott said. “Texas has the fastest-growing economy. We have created more jobs than any other state in the United States in America.
“More Texans have a job than ever before in the history of the Lone Star State. Wages are rising,” he said. “Judge James Worthen (of the 12th Court of Appeals Justice) pointed out Texas now ranked 10th among nations when you consider our gross domestic products. Add up all the goods and services that you guys produce, and it adds up to $1.8 trillion, which is massive.
“Think about that. If Texas was a nation, we produce more than Russia, Canada, Australia and the other 49 states.”
Before Abbott took the stage Friday night, eighth-grader Caitlin Drennan performed the national anthem. Abbott singled her out during his remarks.
“Property taxes were going up, so we stepped up to cut property taxes and school taxes on an average of 7% across the state. Locally, in Gilmer ISD, it was cut by 6.8 percent,” Abbott said. “We need to make life more affordable. We did something else — we wanted to make sure your future and your children’s future and your children’s children’s future is good, so we passed a constitutional ban that will ban income tax in the Lone Star State.
“We also made sure we provided more funding for schools. Caitlin, you are a real talent. Your parents have a lot to be proud of. And for you and for all of our students, the state of Texas added $5 million for public schools. In Gilmer, it was an average of $1,000 per student,” he added.
Abbott had veterans in attendance stand up to be recognized as well as teachers.
“We need to recruit and retain the teachers. Texas ranked No. 4 in the United States with the best high school graduation rates, and we will not stop in advancing education until Texas ranks No. 1 for the highest graduation rate,” he said. “Some want to go to a four-year college, some want to go to a two-year college and some want to get a job. And that’s great. We need to promote that.”
Abbott said he talked to a recent high school student who went into the workforce as a skilled laborer and is making more than $140,000 a year. He also talked to a female machinist who is making the same amount creating parts for the oil and gas industry.
“We need more trades. I signed a law this year to help businesses provide skilled training. Some facilities I have toured, the female students out number the men,” he said.
Abbott mentioned the new East Texas Anti-Gang Center in Tyler which will be led by Don Martin, a 30-year veteran of the Tyler Police Department. The center is in cooperation with area police, including the Longview Police Department.
“We also focus on safety. We are cracking down on the dangerous gangs that are expanding across the entire state of Texas,” Abbott said. “As a result, we created two new gang-related centers that focus on cracking down on gangs in the entire region. We headquartered one of them in Tyler, Texas, to make sure Northeast Texas is cracking down on gangs in Texas.”
As for guns and illegal immigrants, Abbott said, “We will never let Texas become a sanctuary state like California and New York. And don’t think anyone is going to come here and take your guns because we are going to defend your Second Amendment guns.
“And I don’t agree with the Democrats who want to give free health care to everyone who comes in the country illegally. We should give health care to our veterans who fought for our rights to begin with.”
Abbott said his goal in making to trip to Upshur County is to send a message that Texas is going to its Republican majority.
“I want to send one, clear emphatic message: You hear about the Democrats turning Texas blue? We are going to crush that talk and we are going to keep Texas red,” he said. “Upshur County is doing your part. (Upshur County Republican) Chairwoman Cynthia Ridgeway, there is a lot for you to be proud of, not just what you do for the county but what you do for the state and the Republican party.
“This last election you helped me set a record, you gave me more votes for governor than any other governor has ever received in Upshur County,” Abbott continued. “Overall, it was the most votes for anyone to run for governor, so thank you Upshur County for taking that leadership role. We need Upshur County, not just politically, but economically to lead us in Texas.”
Abbott said the Democratic Party is spending $1 million to win even the smallest elections, so he used the event to get the GOP excited to vote.
“We need Upshur County. You helped Ted Cruz win, you helped me win,” he said. “Make sure you vote for your good, conservative, Republican judges. Sometimes you can have a record no one will ever match. And I have a record. I sued (former President) Barack Obama 31 times — a record no one will have, or ever match.”