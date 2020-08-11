It is back to school time and that means it is a very busy time of the year for all. When I was still teaching I remember how excited everyone was.
Back to school means changes are coming. This year is certainly going to be different.
Remember a positive attitude about a situation can go a long way in making a student more comfortable. Remember schoolteachers and administrators are doing this for your children, for the fame, glory, or the money.
Reach out and volunteer and let us help build our youth and our community as a whole.
Fall is an exciting time for our youth. Because this means it is 4-H enrollment time. There are many opportunities right around the corner.
We have kids entered in several livestock shows, showing their Beef Heifers and some entered in the Archery contest. The Harvest Festival will be fast approaching in October with livestock contests, photography, pumpkin carving and many more opportunities.
4-H enrollment for the 2020-2021 year starts September 1 on 4-H Connect.
Find A 4-H Club
Texas 4-H is for kids of almost any age – grades K-2 can be in Clover Kids if offered in your area. From 3rd-12th grades, you can be a regular 4-H member.
Find A 4-H Project
All 4-H members must be enrolled in at least one project. When you choose a project, you will learn everything there is to know about that topic. You will participate in various hands-on activities, learn new skills, do community service, or even make speeches about your project.
How to choose your 4-H project:
- Select a project you like.
- Consider the money and time it will take. Can parents/guardians help?
- Consider the space and equipment that you have at home.
- A 4-H project should be fun, serve a purpose, and be worth the effort.
- Select only the number of projects you can complete.
- Contact your local county club to see which projects are offered where you live.
- Check out the 4-H projects to see what looks fun to you.
Enroll In 4-H
Signup on 4HConnect after you have found a project and club that is right for you! Youth members are required to pay a $25.00 participation fee if enrolled by October 31st, and a $30.00 fee from November 1st to the completion of the 4-H year. Adults pay a $10.00 volunteer applicant fee. Adults and youth will need to enroll on 4HConnect and be active to be considered an official member of Texas 4-H.
An active enrollment is required in order to register and participate in all 4-H activities and events. Each year on August 15th all membership in Texas 4-H goes to inactive and all youth and adult volunteers must re-enroll.
Welcome to Texas 4-H – Enrollment and 4HConnect Information
Texas 4HConnect Online
This will take you to the 4-H Connect website where you will click “I need to set up a Profile”. From there you will create a “Family Profile” that has your contact info. Once the family profile is complete you will see a button to “add family member” and that is when you will fill out the info about your child. The fee to join is $25 that you will pay online at that time you enroll your kids. You will see that the status
DO NOT USE GOOGLE CHROME as your Browser
This is the State 4-H web page with valuable information and links
http://texas4-h.tamu.edu/wp-content/uploads/welcometotexas4h_19_20.pdf
4H Connect Step by Step Instructions
https://www.facebook.com/groups/116670781842/
Harrison County 4-H Facebook Page
Something that I always advise new comers is that you should pick out a club that you either know someone at, or one that meets at a time and place that you know will fit your schedule. Do not worry about the name of the club because it has no bearing on what type of project you do. The reason meeting attendance is so important is that you must attend at least 4 by the time the County Fair comes to be able to participate. You will pick a project when you fill out the enrollment form and online. If you have questions about the projects, you can either talk to the club manager or call me and I will help. I know this is like trying to take a drink out of a fire hydrant, but I think it will make more sense once you attend a meeting.
If you have any questions, please call. 903-935-8413