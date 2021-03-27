Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.