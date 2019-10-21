DISTRICT 20-2A
GARY — Carlee Linebarger dished out 25 assists to go along with eight digs and four aces, Emma Adams and Gracie Johnson combined for 19 kills and Gary notched a 25-13, 25-20, 25-13 sweep of San Augustine.
Adams finished with 10 kills, 10 digs and seven blocks, and Johnson added nine kills, 17 digs and two aces for the Lady Bobcats. Summer Stuart chipped in with 11 digs, three blocks and four kills, Erin Hughes four aces and three kills, Chalee Carpenter 15 digs, Sarolyn Musick three kills and three digs and Trinity Baker 10 digs.