MARSHALL — The Beckville Ladycats volleyball team hadn’t played a match in exactly a week heading into Tuesday night’s non-district match at Marshall.
The Ladycats started slow, even dropping the first set.
But from then on, it was all Beckville as the Ladycats defeated the host Lady Mavericks 18-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-21.
Beckville completely took over both the second and third sets as they led the entire second set and only had one tie in the third and at that came at 1-1.
Avery Morris had a match high 20 kills to go along with 13 digs, and Amber Harris had 12 kills and 25 digs.
Karsyn Coleman had five kills, MJ Liles three kills, four blocks and four digs, Karissa McDowell had 13 digs and Elliott dished out 41 assists to go along with 10 digs and three kills.
For Marshall in the loss, Are'Anna Gill led with 13 kills. Isabella Emery had 28 serve receptions, adding 21 digs. Caitlyn Ellenburg had 28 assists, and Shannon Mills finished with five kills.
The Ladycats admitted that they weren’t the most focused bunch in their previous match where they got swept at 5A No. 13-ranked Hallsville.
For starters, they had six players on their roster that were involved in Homecoming festivities — including Elliott, who was named Homecoming Queen, and Harris, who was named Football Sweetheart.
All of last week, first-year Beckville Coach Andee Poteet said her team wasn’t focused on volleyball like they should’ve been and she understands.
Beckville had a much more business approach on Tuesday as, after the first set, they had many opportunities to close sets out early — and they took advantage.
Then in the fourth and final set, they faced a little bit of adversity and handled it like the reigning 2A state champions that they are.
Beckville built their lead up to five leading 21-16 when Marshall rattled off four-straight points to make it 21-20 before Poteet called for a timeout.
Following the timeout, Beckville won the next point and the Ladycats won the final four points on Harris’ serve.
HALLSVILLE 3, W. OAK 2: WHITE OAK - The No. 13 ranked (5A) Hallsville Ladycats rallied for a 16-25, 25-20, 27-25, 13-25, 15-8 win over No. 10 (3A) White Oak on Tuesday.
Lauren Pyle had 17 digs, 35 assists, five aces and eight kills for Hallsville. Cate Thomas chipped in with 13 kills, four blocks and two digs, Olivia Simmons 15 kills, two blocks and four digs, Charli Baker six digs, Teagan Hill four kills, two blocks, three aces, two assists and five digs, Chloe Wright four kills and four digs, Annabelle Sutton nine digs, Maci Mahan four kills, two blocks and three digs, Macie Nelson 19 digs and four assists, Leah Conley three digs and Savannah Sutton four digs.
For White Oak (24-6) in the loss, Addison McClanahan had nine kills and two blocks, Calee Carter 10 kills, eight digs and three blocks, Addison Clinkscales nine kills, four digs and five aces, Anna Iske four kills, 13 digs and three aces, Mallory McKinney 32 dis, Emma Hill 31 assists and 11 digs and Karsyn Edwards 20 digs.
White Oak hosts Beckville at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Hallsville opens district play at Longview.
SABINE 3, E. FIELDS 0: LIBERTY CITY - Cale Brown hammered home 25 kills, Riley Lux set it all up with 34 assists and the Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 25-13, 25-13, 25-15 sweep over Elysian Fields.
Brown also had four blocks, five aces and five digs for Sabine. Ella Roberts finished with six kills, six blocks, three aces and nine digs, Peyton Childress three kills, Carah Strait two kills, Lux three kills, Caitlyn Stewart and Tessa Peterson five digs apiece and Addy Carney two digs.
For Elysian Fields in the loss, Presley Doyle and Kyleigh Stephens had three kills apiece, Gracey Struwe 12 digs, Allie O'Brien nine digs and six assists and Kerrigan Love three blocks.
WASKOM 3, N. DIANA 0: DIANA - Alaina Dyson pounded down 16 kills and added eight aces, Anna Claire Reeves finished with 13 assists and the Waskom Lady Wildcats swept New Diana, 25-16, 28-26, 25-15.
Macie Moody chipped in with five aces for Waskom. Jaynai Miles had seven kills and six digs, and LaDaija Thomas came up with 10 digs and 10 service receptions.