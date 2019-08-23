Boxing Schedule
Today
At Nagoya, Japan, Kosei Tanaka vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12, for Tanaka’s WBO flyweight title.
At Chelyabinsk, Russia, Sergey Kovalev vs. Anthony Yarde, 12, for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title; Aleksei Papin vs. Ilunga Makabu, 12, for Papin’s cruiserweight title; Eduard Skavynskyi vs. Idd Pialari, 10, welterweights; Meiirim Nursultanov vs. Artur Osipov, 10, middleweights; Erzhan Turgumbekov vs. Heorhii Lashko, 10, for the vacant Eurasian Boxing Parliament super featherweight title.
At San Juan, Puerto Rico, Vic Saludar vs. Wilfredo Mendez, 12, for Saludar’s WBO minimumweight title.
At Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, Texas (FS1), Brandon Figueroa vs. Javier Nicolas Chacon, 12, for the interim WBA World super bantamweight title; Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Isaac Avelar, 12, super bantamweights; Darwin Price vs. Aaron Herrera, 10, super lightweights; Jaime Arboleda vs. Victor Betancourt, 10, super featherweights.
At Hermosillo, Mexico, Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Dewayne Beamon, 12, for Estrada’s WBC World super flyweight title; Filip Hrgovic vs. Mario Heredia, 10, for Hrgovic’s WBC International heavyweight title; Shakhram Giyasov vs. Darleys Perez, 10, super lightweights.
Aug. 31
At O2 Arena, London, Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell, 12, for Lomachenko’s WBO/WBA and vacant WBC lightweight titles; Hughie Fury vs. Alexander Povetkin, 12, heavyweights; Charlie Edwards vs. Julio Cesar Martinez, 12, for Edwards’ WBC World flyweight title; Joe Cordina vs. Gavin Gwynne, 12 rounds, for Cordina’s British and Commonwealth lightweight title.
At Minneapolis (FOX), Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez, 12, junior middleweights; Caleb Truax vs. Peter Quilin, 12, super middleweights.
Sept. 7
At Taguig City, Philippines, Sammy Salva vs. Padro Taduran, 12, for vacant IBF strawweight title.
Sept. 13
At Madison Square Garden, New York, Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev, 12, lightweights; Daniel Roman vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev, 12, for Roman’s WBA Super World and IBF super bantamweight titles; Michael Hunter vs. Sergey Kuzmin, 10, heavyweights.
Sept. 14
At London, Sunny Edwards vs. Hugo Rosendo Guarneros, 12, for Edwards IBF International super flyweight title; Brad Foster vs. Lucien Reid, 12, for Foster’s British super bantamweight title; Dec Spelman vs. Shakan Pitters, 10, for Spelman’s BBBofC English light heavyweight title; Zak Chelli vs. Kody Davies, 10 rounds, light heavyweights.
Sept. 28
At Staples Center, Los Angeles (PPV), Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter, 12, for Spence’s IBF/WBC Diamond welterweight titles.