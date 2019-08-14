Brandie Leigh’s Fashion Designs is a hidden and affordable jewel featuring everyday women’s fashion fitting every style and budget.
Active wear, formals, casual, business casual and lingerie are available in sizes extra small to 6X, with new clothes arriving twice a week. Natural bath products and essential oils also are available. Shoes, earnings, purses, necklaces, bracelets and clip-on earrings are on hand as well.
Prices range from the $5 clearance rack to $50 “Cowboy Trendy” concealed-to -carry stylish purses. Gift certificates and wrappings are available.
Brandie Leigh’s Fashion Designs is at 403 South Bolivar in Marshall. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information visit www.brandieleighsfashion.com or call 903-471-8636.