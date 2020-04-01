In accordance with the city of Marshall shelter-in-place order dated March 31, the Marshall Public Library announces suspension of curbside service until further notice.
"Our goal is to safeguard the health of our library patrons and employees. Existing requests from patrons will be fulfilled. Library staff will call when the requested items are available for pickup at the back door. No new requests will be taken as of April 1, at 4 p.m.," the city stated in a press release.
Library staff is urging parents to tune in to Lightbulb Learning on the Marshall Public Library Facebook page at 9:09 a.m. and 9:09 p.m. daily.
"When you see the lightbulb picture on our Facebook page, expect links to stories, crafts, recipes, science experiments, songs, and more—all related to the fun or factual significance of the day. Rated E for Everyone," Library staff members said.
Here’s a peek at some of their sources:
⌘ Days of the Year: https://www.daysoftheyear.com/
⌘ History Channel: www. history.com/
⌘ National Day Calendar: https://nationaldaycalendar.com/
⌘ National Today: https://nationaltoday.com/national - day - calendar/
⌘ On This Day: www.onthisday.com/
⌘ Time and Date: www.timeanddate.com/