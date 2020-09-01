A suspect was arrested today after been apprehended in an alleged robbery at the Fairfield Inn in Marshall.
At approximately 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Marshall Police Department Emergency Communications received a 911 call from the Fairfield Inn at 105 West Interstate 20 in Marshall.
The caller alerted authorities that an individual had committed a theft from the hotel register and shoved the pregnant clerk while committing the theft.
The suspect’s use of force to commit the theft changed the charge from theft to robbery.
Detectives investigating this case had knowledge of a similar theft at the Holiday Inn & Express & Suites at 500 Interstate 20 East in Marshall which occurred Friday, Aug. 28. This theft resulted in a warrant being issued for the arrest of the identified suspect, Glenn Earl Johnson.
The suspect in the Fairfield Inn robbery fled from Marshall Police Patrol Officers and was apprehended after a brief pursuit. He was positively identified as Glenn Earl Johnson and is now custody for both crimes.
The Marshall Police Department mission is to preserve public safety and quality of life within the city of Marshall, to respond effectively to the changing needs of the community, and to promote mutual respect between the police department and the people they serve.