Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.