Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has given more than $17.5 million to its over 15,000 employee-partners which includes a second round of gift cards delivered to all active employees this week.
Full-time employees are receiving a $200 BGC gift card and part-time employees are receiving a $100 BGC gift card totaling $1.9 million given to help them celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this week.
“Our incredible employee-partners have continued to display an inspiring degree of effort and dedication while serving our customers during this pandemic. The gift cards are a sincere token of our appreciation and support for each employee’s dedication and heartfelt service,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO.
“Our employees are doing an exceptional job of following our company’s safety protocols while taking great care of our customers. We are excited to give back to them and their families leading into the holiday weekend.
“As an essential business for our communities, we will continue to keep our stores open with stringent cleaning precautions and social distancing guidelines to help keep our customers and employees safe.”
The gift cards are in addition to the more than $17.5 million BGC has invested in its employee-partners through bonus checks, temporary wage increases for partners in retail and logistics, retail incentives, an extra employee discount, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who could be directly affected by COVID-19.
The Company has also made several favorable changes to benefits including temporarily waiving co-pays for medical services delivered via MDLive.
Based in Tyler, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.