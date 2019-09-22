Staff Reports
TYLER – Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has been recognized on Forbes’ inaugural list of America’s Best-in-State Employers for Texas.
The selection was based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to friends and family.
Based in Tyler, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs close to 14,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 175 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.
BGC recognizes that its employees are one of its most valuable assets. The company honors its employees annually for their years of service and for outstanding leadership and performance. Employee engagement and development is important to BGC and is a part of their Strategic Plan each year. The company strives to be an employer of choice by offering professional development for its employees and rich benefits that include medical, prescription drug, vision, dental, paid time off, stock ownership, a 401K retirement plan, incentive plans, employee discounts, educational scholarships and use of a 205-acre recreational facility on Lake Palestine. In addition, BGC established its Partner Care Fund in 2018 to provide assistance to employees in time of need.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s top employers in Texas,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our company is very proud to employ many talented individuals who are passionate about serving others and committed to living out our core values. We want to thank all of our incredible employee-partners for everything they do to deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers.”