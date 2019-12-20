NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Buffalo got its first bowl win, and Jaret Patterson put an exclamation point on his record-setting season.
Patterson ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Buffalo got its first bowl win in four tries by beating Charlotte 31-9 on Friday in the Bahamas Bowl.
Patterson had 32 carries for the Bulls (8-5), who were winless in three previous bowl appearances. He finished the year with a slew of school single-season records, including 330 carries, 1,799 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.
Antonio Nunn caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Vantrease on the first Buffalo drive to open the scoring, and Vantrease capped a marathon 15-play, 74-yard, 8-1/2-minute drive by plunging in from the 1 with 3:33 left in the half to push the Bulls’ lead to 14-0.
The bowl was the first of 40 this season.