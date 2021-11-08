More than 40 community members came out to downtown Marshall this Thursday to celebrate the official ribbon cutting and one year anniversary for the radio station 92.3 The Depot, located at 306. N. Washington Ave.
Members of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, along with city council and staff, local business owners and representatives from a variety of local organizations were on site to celebrate with the staff of 92.3 the Depot.
“We are so happy to be here celebrating with you,” Stacia Runnels, the Director of the Chamber of Commerce said during the event.
Charlie Neupert, with 92.3 The Depot, thanked community members for attending the event and celebrating the anniversary with Depot staff.
“We are thrilled to see everyone here today,” Neupert said, “I feel like we are really part of something special here.”
The group received the metaphorical key to the city before proceeding with the ribbon cutting outside of the station’s storefront.
After the ribbon cutting, community members celebrated with the Depot staff, enjoying a meal catered by Taco Reyes.
Community members can learn more about 92.3 The Depot, or listen in to the radio station live by going to its website at www.923fmthedepot.com.