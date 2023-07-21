HALLSVILLE — U-Haul Co. of Texas is pleased to announce that A&A Storage signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Hallsville community.
A&A Storage at 1080 W. Main St. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers and support rental items.
Normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (903) 668-5162 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Hallsville-TX-75650/013114/ today.
A&A Storage partners Peter Wall, Elizabeth Tom, Grace Combs, Kimberly Van Doren (Regional Manager) and Sam Morrison are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Harrison County.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.