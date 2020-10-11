ActionCOACH of East Texas, a business coaching firm, announced plans to open a new location in Marshall this fall.
The new location will be headed up by Chris Fancher, a Marshall native, and will serve Marshall and surrounding communities.
“With a passion to share with others what he has learned over his career, Fancher looks forward to helping business owners grow successful businesses that are staples in the Marshall community,” said ActionCOACH spokesperson Kelly Belt.
Prior to joining ActionCOACH, Fancher played major roles in Operations, Sales, Logistics, Supply Chain, Accounting, Management, Marketing, Human Resources, and Team Building at a variety of companies.
He said that he attributes his success to those that helped him and taught him along the way.
ActionCOACH offers complimentary sessions to all business owners to update their 3-year strategic plan.
The team also offers business planning, business valuations, succession planning, live and virtual business education workshops, pre-vetted strategic partners and systematic approaches to improve communications and maximize efficiency.