Pond owners can learn “what to do and what not to do” to avoid complications, like low-dissolved oxygen-related fish kills, from aquatic vegetation management this summer during a webinar from 6-7:30 p.m. July 18.
Brittany Chesser, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service aquatic vegetation management program specialist and lead diagnostic scientist at AgriLife Extension’s Aquatic Diagnostics Laboratory, Bryan-College Station, will lead the webinar titled “To treat or not to treat: Late season management.”
Cost is $35. Register at https://tx.ag/TreatingPonds by 6 p.m. July 18. Paid registrants will receive a link to a recording of the program via email if they are unable to attend the live event. One Texas Department of Agriculture integrated pest management continuing education unit is available for those who attend this course live.
Chesser said many residents are unaware of the risks of managing aquatic vegetation during summer months, when treatments can cause low-dissolved oxygen levels in ponds. This program will cover the science behind managing vegetation, correct timing and the causes of low-dissolved oxygen that could cause a fish kill.
“I’ve already received calls about fish kills, and we can work the pond owner through what might have happened,” she said. “But this course is designed to prevent that situation and help guide attendees through their options.”
Learn low-dissolved oxygen do’s and don’ts
This one-hour educational program focuses on the reality of aquatic vegetation management strategies once water temperatures go above safe levels for most chemical control options for aquatic vegetation in a fishery.
Chesser will also discuss potential issues with other control methods such as mechanical, physical or biological during times with increased water temperatures.
Finally, Chesser will go over common examples and discuss when it will be safe or more economically feasible to start an aquatic vegetation management plan.
Chesser will be joined by Todd Sink, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension aquaculture specialist and director of the AgriLife Extension Aquatic Diagnostics lab, Bryan-College Station.
The program will end with a 30-minute Q&A period for attendees.