All Cypress Veterinary Hospital (ACVH) has served Marshall and the surrounding area for seven years, bringing expert care to the community. Dr. Michele Lee Tanner, Dr. Paige Coody, associated veterinarians, and the skilled ACVH team are able to advise pet owners on what to look for when searching for the best care for their fur baby.
All Cypress displays a strong commitment to serving the people of Marshall, both in and out of its facility. They are committed to community service, including providing services for the K9 Units of the Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. They sponsor the Annual Fire Ant Festival, National Night Out, and other events for the Marshall community.
Pets are part of our families, and we all want to provide them with the highest standard of care to ensure they live a long, healthy life. But, with all the clinics around, how do you choose?
These are some of the questions you should ask when deciding who should care for your pet:
Pet parents should look for a compassionate professional that can be trusted to provide comprehensive care for the life of their pet. They need a veterinarian who will educate them about all of their pet’s needs and any issues they have in a way that is easily understandable. Proper nutrition and weight management, correct vaccinations, spaying or neutering, dental care, nail clipping, and baths can impact the pet’s health and extend an animal’s life. The veterinary hospital should provide treatment options that are the best for you and your pet. During this process, your pet should be as comfortable and unafraid as possible.
Dr. Michele Lee Tanner, owner and veterinarian, said that finding a clinic with a knowledgeable staff is just as important as selecting a professional veterinarian. “You want to make sure your veterinarian has a dedicated staff that can answer basic questions about vaccines, nutrition, heart worm preventatives, and general health. One of our goals is to teach pet parents something about caring for their fur baby at each visit.”
Additionally, the hospital provides incentives to new pet owners, encouraging them to get into healthy habits when caring for their new pet. “We offer a program where appropriate diets are provided free of charge for a new puppy or kitten during the first year of their life as long as vaccinations and preventives are current and the pet is spayed or neutered by six months,” Dr. Tanner said. “The purpose of this is to make sure that clients know how to care for a new pet.”
All Cypress is open from 7:30 a.m. till 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with an extended hour till 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, to accommodate late appointments. They are closed from Noon till 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday for staff training. ACVH’s goal is to see all appointments on time. There are occasions when an emergency arrives that may result in a delay; however, pets are normally seen as scheduled. Dr. Tanner recommends Shreveport Emergency Clinic for after hour emergencies due to their wonderful care and ability to treat most emergencies. They have excellent communication skills that make the transition back to ACVH very smooth and allows for great continuity of care.
All Cypress has been designed to provide comprehensive veterinary care for the residents of Marshall and the surrounding areas. “We have a complete in-house lab, so we can run blood work, perform urine and fecal analysis, radiology and ultrasounds, and cell cytology,” Dr. Tanner said. “Anything from our radiology department will be reviewed by board certified radiologists to ensure we are delivering the best medicine possible.” Accessibility to an in-house lab makes all the difference when it comes to getting timely results. Anything that cannot be run in house is sent to a reference laboratory with great turnaround times. ACVH is also capable of providing progressive surgeries because of their university level equipment, which allows for less anesthesia time and faster recovery.
ACVH has a network of experts on subjects such as orthopedic surgery, cancer treatment, dermatology, dentistry, ophthalmology, and theriogenology –anything having to do with reproductive system. “We try to offer the highest quality medicine to all of our clients, so we bring in the best person for the job,” Dr. Tanner said.
It is important for a veterinary clinic to continue growing and developing in order to offer the best care available. This year, ACVH officially welcomed Dr. Paige Coody who is offering farm calls, large animal, and exotic services to better serve animals and the community. By continued advancement, All Cypress is able to touch more lives thus improving the health and wellbeing of all God’s creatures. They believe that every animal in need should have a place to be cared for with expert knowledge and compassion.
Dr. Coody loves to do farm calls to local areas in order to ease stress on traveling pets and livestock. She also enjoys creatures of all sizes including cows, other small ruminants, and exotic pets. Dr. Coody says, “All animals deserve high quality care and medicine. The challenge these animals present provides a new adventure each day. I love to be able to help clients better understand their exotic animals, so they can flourish and create a lasting relationship.”
Dr. Coody is a Texas native and comes from a line of avid family ranchers. She is excited to bring her extensive experience with cattle, sheep, and goats to All Cypress. Whether it is a large production or family ranch, she understands the challenges they face and is excited to offer her expertise to improve production and care of all farm animals.
You also want to know what you’re going to pay and that the service you receive has value. All Cypress will always provide a comprehensive estimate and will guarantee that the cost will not go over the estimate. All Cypress uses the highest quality testing, vaccines, and treatment for your fur baby. For example, their heartworm test also detects many tick diseases, and they vaccinate for both strains of the canine flu virus. Additionally, they offer packages for services that provide about a 30% discount over individual items.
Senior discounts are given on Tuesday and Thursday, and military discounts are given every day. Monthly specials focus on different services which are vital in maintaining a healthy pet. For instance, the May special “Stop the Itch” offers 5% off allergy testing and products. June’s special is “Bring your Pet Home” with $5 off microchips, and July is “Coolest Pet” month with $5 off Spa Days. All Cypress believes that these specials highlight specific needs of pets and invites you to visit their website for more specials. (www.allcypressvet.com)