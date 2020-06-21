Delivering the best service along with customer satisfaction is what All Elements Heating & Air, a 24/7 heating and air conditioning company, makes a priority.
Owned and operated by Marshall native Matthew Kuhn, the business opened in 2012 out of Kuhn’s passion for the industry.
“I fell into A/C, really,” he shared. “I attended Kilgore College and obtained a degree. I started working for a great company out of school.”
The business became second nature to Kuhn.
“I took to it like a sponge to water,” he said. “I felt this would be something I’d like to try.”
Kuhn started out as a one-man band, with just one truck and himself. Now the company has flourished with five techs, not including himself.
“We work on all types of equipment,” said Kuhn. “Anything that heats or cools, really.”
The company specializes in heat pumps, air conditioners, ice machines, boilers, chillers, cooling towers, kitchen equipment, air compressors, pumps, building controls, indoor air quality, air balancing, sheet metal fabrication, custom ductwork, pneumatics, remodels and new construction.
“We are well-rounded in all your heating and cooling needs and commercial items and we are willing to travel,” said Kuhn.
“All Elements prides itself on providing the best service and customer satisfaction that you and your family deserves,” he added. “We take pride in making the environment within your home as comfortable, clean and safe as possible.”
Price point, comfort level and return on investment should be the three key elements one should look for when it comes to choosing the best HVAC system for one’s needs, said Kuhn. At All Elements Heating & Air, the company aims to please.
“We try our best to help come up with the best solutions on how to make our customers get the best for their buck,” said Kuhn. “We offer a range of high efficiency HVAC systems that will not only last longer, but save them money in the long run.”
All Elements also offers financing to customers to help them attain the comfort level they desire at a more affordable monthly price.
Providing such essential service has been a dream come true for Kuhn as he enjoys serving his customers and community. The feeling is mutual for customers as they have made his company a multi-winner of Marshall’s “Hometown Best,” a title Kuhn doesn’t take lightly.
“We were voted ‘Hometown Best’ several times in Marshall; and hope to continue the expectations that goes along with that title,” said Kuhn.
“All Elements is ever evolving and finding ways to make our customers happy,” he said. “This is one of the perks going with us.”
When it comes to the maintainence of a system, Kuhn said customers can partner with All Elements Heating & Air to ensure the prolonged lifespan of their unit.
“We want to maximize your investment in your comfort,” said Kuhn.
Customers should also make sure they have the proper inspections done biannually to maintain their unit. Signing up for one of the company’s residential packages is the first step to a better HVAC system, said Kuhn.
“For the DIYER’s change your filter, clean your drains and wash the outside unit occassionally,” Kuhn recommends.
All Elements is located at 2009 E. Houston St. For more about All Elements, call (903) 702-3941. While the business operates around the clock, office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customer service will answer calls after office hours.