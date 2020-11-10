JEFFERSON — The Animal Protection League, a low-cost traveling veterinarian service, celebrated its official ribbon cutting in Jefferson on Monday through the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
The APL’s mobile units travel across the East Texas region offering low-cost vaccinations, spay, neuters and other veterinarian services. The APL also has brick and mortar operations in Longview, Palestine and Sulphur Springs and has seven licensed veterinarians on staff.
The APL mobile units travel to Jefferson frequently to offer affordable veterinary services to residents, as well as the Friends of Jefferson Animals organization that takes in and fosters pets in need. FOJA also used the APL’s services to help control the feral cat population in Jefferson through its catch, spay/neuter and release program.
While in Jefferson, the APL mobile units can be found in the parking lot near The Outpost, located at 220 North Polk Street. Appointments are necessary in advance for spay/neuters but no appointment is needed for vaccinations.
To make an appointment, call 903-439-2953 or 903-753-7387 or visit the APL Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/etxanimalprotectionleague/
The APL mobile units also frequently visit Marshall, Hallsville, Waskom and other nearby East Texas areas.
Today, the Mobile 1 unit will be at the Tractor Supply store in Canton and on Wednesday, the Mobile 1 unit will be at the Ranch Feed Store in Henderson. On Thursday, the Mobile 1 unit will be at Petsmart in Texarkana. The Mobile 1 unit will be at the Dollar General in Linden on Friday. On Saturday, the Mobile 1 unit will be at Big Lots in Marshall.
The Mobile 2 unit will be at Fleming Farm and Ranch Supply in Lindale on Thursday and the Dollar General in Hallsville on Friday. On Saturday, the Mobile 2 unit will be at Atwoods in Paris.
At all APL mobile unit locations, vaccinations are given from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and surgery is by appointment only.
All dogs should come on leashes and cats must come in carriers.