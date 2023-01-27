The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and the Marshall Economic Development Corporation hosted the annual Business and Industry Luncheon and Expo on Thursday, giving out seven awards for local businesses and employees.
“We are so excited every year to be able to honor those in our community that have gone above and beyond in their work, and have worked so hard to make our community better,” said Chamber Director Stacia Runnels.
Winners this year were selected in seven categories, including business of the year both small, large and industry; employee and boss of the year; and the program’s annual legacy awards.
This year’s winners included Kelsie Hopkins, of the Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office, for employee of the year and Kelli Kirkland of the Harrison County Probation Department as boss of the year.
Business recognitions for this year’s event also included Austin Bank of Marshall as small business of the year, Taco Reyes as large business of the year and Bear Creek Smokehouse as industry of the year.
Nonprofit of the year was awarded to the Marshall Rotary Club.
This year’s Legacy Award was also given to Martha Josey, of Josey Ranch. Josey is a world-renowned barrel race champion who along with her husband R.E. Josey have won innumerable competitions, including placing as an Olympic Athlete.
The couple have also run the oldest and longest-running rodeo school in the entire world, Josey Ranch, here in Marshall, where they have spent decades training the next generation of barrel race winners.
“Martha Josey is truly a legacy, and we are so proud to honor her here today,” Runnels said.
During Thursday’s event, community members also heard from Rush Harris, MEDCO director, and Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
“Things are going well,” Harris said, “This is a community that bounces back.”
Harris discussed the work MEDCO has done in the past year, including the grants and other incentive programs they have created to encourage new business and industry opportunities in Marshall.
He also discussed the need for workforce training, emphasizing that right now Marshall has more jobs than it has qualified individuals to work them.
Sims also discussed the progress made in the county the past year, encouraging community members to be kind to one another.
“Our county is doing well, and I can tell you all we are in good hands,” Sims said, “How do we keep that going? With kind words.”
Jose Tequila’s catered Thursday’s luncheon event. The chamber and MEDCO were joined by dozens of other local businesses and nonprofits for the annual expo.