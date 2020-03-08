From Staff Reports
The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) is pleased to announce that John Sloan of the Sloan Law Firm, has successfully achieved recertification as a civil trial advocate. The NBTA was formed out of a strong conviction that both the law profession and its clients would benefit from an organization designed specifically to create an objective set of standards illustrating an attorney’s experience and expertise in the practice of trial law.
John Sloan is part of a growing number of trial attorneys that have illustrated their commitment to bettering the legal profession by successfully completing a rigorous application process and providing the consumer of legal services with an objective measure by which to choose qualified and experienced legal counsel.
The screening of credentials that all NBTA board certified attorneys must successfully complete includes: demonstration of substantial trial experience, submission of judicial and peer references to attest to their competency, attendance of continuing legal education courses and proof of good standing.
Board Certification is the highest, most stringent, and most reliable honor an attorney can achieve. Board certifications are the only distinctions awarded by non-profit organizations. The NBTA as well as all board certifying organizations are committed to safeguarding the public’s ability to choose a good attorney.
Sloan earned his Juris doctorate from Baylor School of Law and has served as an instructor at the prestigious Gerry Spence Trial Lawyers College in Wyoming. He was named to the Board of Directors in 2010 and as President in 2014.
Approximately three percent of American lawyers are board certified, and Mr. Sloan is a member of a very select group who has taken the time to prove competence in their specialty area and earn board certification.