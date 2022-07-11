A well known online fashion store now has a brand new location here in Marshall, with Audrey B’s Boutique officially hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting Thursday last week.
Owner Kaylee Rogers named the location after her firstborn daughter Audrey Rogers. She is now expecting her second child with partner Trey Rogers, which she said served as a large inspiration for opening the boutique.
“With the baby on the way I had to make a choice, and I decided to resign (from teaching) and we were blessed to have the opportunity to take over this location at about that time, and here we are,” Rogers said during the grand opening event.
The store started as an online boutique, which Rogers has been running for years. Now the business has expanded to offer both online orders, as well as a storefront.
The store is now open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at its location at 100 W. Grand Ave. in Marshall.
Rogers said that the location carries a wide range of clothing items for women of all ages, as well as a selection of baby items, shoes, hats and other accessories and much more.
The new business hosted a sip and shop event throughout the day Thursday to celebrate its grand opening, as well as giving out 25 swag bags to the first customers of the store. which included a freshie, a coozie and a $5 off purchase coupon for the store.
The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce hosted the grand opening and ribbon cutting event at the store, with over 50 community members and chamber representatives attending the event to welcome the new business.
Community members can visit the store now, or learn more about what it has to offer on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/audreybsboutique/.